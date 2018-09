El incendio “Delta” arrasa 6.200 hectáreas en California en menos de 24 horas

According to @ShastaTrinityNF, the #DeltaFire has burned 500-1,000 acres and is spreading rapidly. Evacuations remain in place from Vollmers/Delta to the Siskiyou County line. I-5 is closed NB at Fawndale and SB at Mott.

Video: Andy Wardinski

More >> https://t.co/QZ8gTELqR0 pic.twitter.com/SLkKOplpoq

