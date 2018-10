Millones de personas participaron de un simulacro de terremoto

Let's see your #ShakeOut selfies! Did you #DropCoverHoldOn? Everyone, everywhere, should know how to protect themselves during an earthquake.

Learn more about #EarthquakeSafety > https://t.co/3TsZuKTjaO pic.twitter.com/XLuOjQ7b2h

— FEMA Region 3 (@FEMAregion3) October 18, 2018