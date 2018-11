Incendios en California: Casas en llamas en el condado de Ventura

CITY OF CALABASAS Chief Williams from LA County Fire has issued VOLUNTARY evacuation orders for Calabasas at this time due to #WoolseyFire. No immediate threat but the fire is moving rapidly. More info. to follow when it becomes available.@LACOFD @LACoFDPIO @LACoFireAirOps

— City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) November 9, 2018