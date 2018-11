Southwest Airlines pide disculpas por empleada que se burló de una niña por su nombre

Name shaming? This Texas woman claims a @SouthwestAir agent made fun of her 5-year-old daughter's name as they were preparing to board their flight at @JohnWayneAir in Orange County.

Her daughter's name is Abcde (pronounced Ab-city). @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/iHpBPoakYI

— Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) November 28, 2018