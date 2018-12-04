Kate Middleton con una sonrisa y su sentido de la moda recupera la atención robada por Meghan Markle

La duquesa de Cambridge obedece el estilo de la moda tartán, la cual está totalmente de temporada. Kate Middleton luce perfecta con la época navideña y su esbelta figura le permite lucir a la perfección las líneas y cuadros de esta tendencia.
La esposa del príncipe William ha regresado a la luz pública y ha sido gracias a su sentido de la moda y su agradable sonrisa que ha recuperado la atención de la prensa rosa y los cronistas de la realeza.
#New The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a Christmas party supported by Poppy Legion for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus, Kensington Palace (4th December)
Se ha reportado que la pareja real tenía un compromiso navideña en el Palacio de Kensington y para tal acontecimiento la duquesa se dejó ver una bella falda tartán de color rojo, y un cardigan negro ajustada de Brora, según confirmó la revista Harpers Bazaar.
Es importante señalar que este tipo de estampado está en la memoria de todos aquellos que amaban el sentido de la moda de la princesa de Gales, quien también tenía cierta preferencia por el mismo estilo.
William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, enjoy the fake snow as they walk to the Christmas party for military families at The Orangery just yards from their Kensington Palace home
La duquesa compartió con los hijos de los soldados que le sirven al ejército inglés, y brindó palabras de apoyo, amor y agradecimiento a sus familias.
"Not only are we grateful for you coming here to join our party, but also for the sacrifices you make on a daily basis on behalf of the nation. As someone whose husband had served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves home to do the job they trained for. When William served in the Falklands and when search and rescue, I remember how it felt. But I can't imagine how it feels when your loved ones are away on active service during Christmas or special family moments. The absence of people we love must be especially hard at this time of year" – Catherine
Las dulces miradas entre la pareja real no se hicieron esperar, así como las sonrisas cómplices durante todo el evento.
I love this couple they are so cute and enjoying the event
La duquesa de Cambridge parecer haber recuperado la sonrisa ante la amorosa mirada de su príncipe William, en medio de todos los tristes rumores que la sitúan con una mala relación con su cuñada la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle.
Today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a festive party at Kensington Palace. The party was for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham, who serve in Cyprus. The Christmas party was supported by The Royal British Legion, a charity that provides lifelong support for the Armed Forces community – serving men and women, veterans, and their families. The couple were greeted by some fake snow, arriving alongside their staff who donned Christmas jumpers. A few stalls were planned where children could participate in activities including stocking decorating, cracker making, snow globe decorating and creating Christmas party kits. Kate met babies and younger children, she was very much in her element! There was children’s entertainment from Sharky and George, a photo booth and a special visit from Santa! The Duchess gave a speech, saying: “As someone whose husband has served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves to do the job they trained for. When William served doing search and rescue, I remember how I felt, but I can’t imagine how it feel when your loved ones are away on active service during Christmas. The absence of people you love must be especially hard at this time of year." How cute is it that the couple had a snowball fight when they left?!