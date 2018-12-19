FOTO: Rachel McAdams desata polémica por posar con extractores de leche materna

Rachel McAdams causó polémica por la foto que publicó la revista Girls Girls Girls, en la que la actriz aparece con un vestido Versace y un extractor de leche materna.
La sesión de fotos que protagonizó la actriz para la revista quedaron en segundo plano debido a la fotografía.
Sobre la imagen, la fundadora de la revista, Claire Rothstein, dijo en Instagram que la lactancia era lo más natural del mundo.
“La lactancia materna es la cosa más normal del mundo, como respirar y no puedo, por mi vida, imaginar por qué o cómo siempre está mal visto o asustado”.
Rothstein agregó que la imagen mostraba la esencia de la revista Girls Girls Girls.
“Un millón de razones por las que quería publicar esta foto. Obviamente, #rachelmcadams se ve increíble y era literalmente el sueño con el que trabajar, pero también esta sesión fue aproximadamente 6 meses después de que ella diera a luz a su hijo, por lo que entre las tomas se estaba expresando / bombeando como si todavía estuviera amamantando”.
POR: Iván Josué Canela García
A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture. Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more. Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great. Besides she’s wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fucking major. Big shout out to all the girls 💪🏽 #rachelmcadams for @girls.girls.girls.magazine cover shoot 📸 @clairerothstein #pleaseshare Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s ok too. Stylist: @alicialombardini 👠 . #girlsgirlsgirlsmag #girlsgirlsgirls #bringingbackthewoman #nogrungejustglamour #independentmagazine #printisnotdead #normalisebreastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #life #women #versace #bulgari