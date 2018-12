Enrique Sapene, estrella de “Glitterbomb”, se une a Buenos Días Familia

View this post on Instagram

It is with a full and grateful heart that I am excited to announce that I will be joining the cast of @buenosdiasfamilia on @canalestrellatv for the Holidays. Starting Monday please join us in this fun ride filled with exciting moments. I thank everyone involved on giving me this opportunity and can’t wait to join my good friends @yulburkle & @rubenfilms_ in this holiday extravaganza!!! I will be on @glitterbomblatv on @latvnetwork & @facebookwatch as well with another week packed with super stars. Blessings and happy holidays!! NOS VEMOS!! #tv #morningshow #talkshow #host #holidays