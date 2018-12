VIDEO: Se incendia el pelo de Miss África en pleno concurso de belleza

View this post on Instagram

Watch the moment Miss Congo’s Hair @Dorcas_dienda went up in flames at the Miss Africa Contest in Calabar. . The fire was caused by the sparks that was lit in celebration of her winning. Thanks to #Ebuka ’s quick reflexes, thinking and heroic spirit, tragedy and total disaster was averted. . The New Miss Africa 2018 Queen, though completely distressed by the experience, still manages to sit pretty, graceful, and smiles as she was presented with her Crown and Prize Money. . . #dorcasdienda#misscongo#proud#congolese#missafrica2018calabar#longala#missafrica#congo#243#afro#hair