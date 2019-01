Alcalde de San José hospitalizado al ser atropellado cuando transitaba en su bicicleta

At 12:30 p.m., Mayor Sam Liccardo was cycling when he was struck by a motor vehicle. He suffered minor fractures, but his injuries are not considered overly-serious. He is currently resting & in good spirits. Please find his statement below.

-Team Liccardo pic.twitter.com/7u4dTCuJaC

— Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) January 2, 2019