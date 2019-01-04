Amy Schumer hace el bikinazo en Instagram al ritmo de la canción “Cherry Pie”

La famosa comediante Amy Schumer compartió un vídeo en donde aparece corriendo al mejor estilo de los famosos rescatistas de la bahía, Baywatch, y al ritmo de la famosa canción “Cherry Pie”. En el vídeo compartido por la actriz se puede apreciar su embarazo el cual se hizo más evidente a partir del paso mes de noviembre. Amy está casada con el chef estadounidense Chris Fischer.
Cabe mencionar que el embarazo no está siendo fácil para Amy quien hace unos días también compartió sus vómitos navideños a través de Instagram.
Hace unas cuantas semanas la comediante habló al respecto y dijo: “Estos últimos días han sido especialmente duros, pero por otro lado me siento muy agradecida de poder convertirme en madre y soy consciente de que este bache es temporal. Por favor, si no les importa, enviénme fotos de sus niños y etiquetenme para que pueda pensar en lo que me esperará al final del camino. Mis amigos ya lo están haciendo y eso me hace sentir reconfortada. También valoro fotos de perritos“, ha escrito en su cuenta.
Para dejar patente ante los internautas el alcance de las complicaciones que reviste su proceso de gestación, la intérprete añadía a este comunicado un vídeo en el que aparecía vomitando en una taza al tiempo que se dirigía en coche al Tarrytown Music Hall de Nueva York, el teatro donde había estado actuando en los primeros días de esta semana, según reportó Showbiz.
Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach. This was my ride to my show at @tarrytownmusichall tonight and a picture from the end of my set. I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But i will make up these dates and we will have a great time. I’m so proud of my stand up right now and can’t wait to share it. Thanks to the amazing crowd tonight for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage. Shots by @marcusrussellprice we are shooting a doc of me these past few months leading up to a special Im filming and you will see that I’m strugglin right now. But I’m so grateful and excited to be a mom. I’m grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have. But I guess what I’m really saying is Fuck Hyde-Smith and anyone who voted for her. My feelings on her are best expressed by the above video. And I don’t usually agree with speaking ill of crackheads, but she has a crackhead looking mouth. Tiny racist teeth confederate ass campaign with her crack mouth said she would attend a public hanging. #crackmouth #tinyracistteeth #hyperemesisgravidarum
