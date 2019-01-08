Hallan muerta a la famosa modelo Annalise Braakensiek

La modelo australiana Annalise Braakenseik fue encontrada muerta en su departamento de Sydney, reportó el diario The Guardian.
La Policía informó que al no encontrar signos de violencia, parece indicar que la también conductora de televisión se suicidó.
Braakenseik era embajadora de la organización ‘R U OK?’, dedicada a la prevención del suicidio.
La modelo había mencionado que en el pasado vivió episodios de depresión debido a que dos amigos cercanos se suicidaron y poco después falleció su abuelo.
View this post on Instagram
The answer is blowing in the wind…… Hanging in there by the hair on my chiny chin chin…. 😜 Sheesh it’s been a challenging year for so many of us, am I right?!?! My biggest challenge was not having my own home (for a year now)!!!!?!! As you know I L❤️VE to cook organic meat free @annalisewithlovelunch creations and I can not wait to get back into my own kitchen again in just a few weeks!!! 🚀 🌿 🌶 I am uber grateful for all the legends who have taken me under their wings this past year, and into their hearts and homes @gina_b21 and family especially. 🙏🏼💙 The rest you know who you are. I love you. Beyond. Including my bestie in heaven. A day doesn’t go by when I don’t think about you 😓 I don’t know what I’d do without you all 🙏🏼 And I promise as soon as I move into my new abode I’ll be back to cooking, sharing my new jewellery designs and being a general all round mega Vikingess! 💪 🦄🌈 In the meantime for all of you who have asked….as of next Wednesday I will be able to fulfill my signature jewellery design orders again!!!!!! #yay!!!! Just in time for Christmas 🎄 DM me re new designs not yet shown or up on my site and check out my jewellery gallery at link in bio and use my F&F code “mylovelies” for 25% discount …. sharing the love 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 And love the team who shot this campaign and can’t wait to shoot my new collection soon! 🙌🌈 📷 my talented sister @beccafitzgerald_photo Cruelty free @ereperezcosmetics 💄 by the magical @the_travelling_artist Hair: @originalmineral natural colour styled by the insanely fab @yadgiahair Brows by the best: @parlourb Vegan facial by the amazing @dermaglow_medi_spa and styled by the most divine and talented @stephmalizisstylist for @cmstylists . .magical day your way my lovelies 🙌💫🌙✨⚡️🔥 . . #annalisebraakensiek #jewellery #designer #jewelry #model #vegetarian #cook #jewellerydesigner #boholuxe #bohostyle #ecofriendly #handmade #madewithlove #mydesigns #lovelunch #2018 #bringon2019 #wegotthis #love #strength #support