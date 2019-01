Christina Aguilera y ‘The Xperience’ llegan a Las Vegas

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to #TheXperience ✨✨✨🌓🌗 ….a multisensory escape to a world of magic & total freedom, starting MAY 31st at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale this SATURDAY at 10am PT. For all info on dates, tickets, fan pre-sales and VIP packages, visit christinaaguilera.com 🌠