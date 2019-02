El Departamento de Servicio Civil del Estado de Nueva York ofrece posiciones para trabajar como mecánico de autos

➡️Interested in a rewarding career as a Service & Repair Mechanic? Positions exist at the @NYSDOT @NYSOPWDD and @NYSDOCCS. Applications are accepted continuously. To learn more, visit: https://t.co/T2J7bOHFEt pic.twitter.com/YRfAJdFuSY

— NYS Civil Service (@NYSCivilService) January 31, 2019