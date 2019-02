Cohete Falcon 9 de SpaceX despega desde Florida con el módulo lunar israelí Bereshit

40 mins of pre-launch star trails + 4 minutes of rocket streak + 55 seconds of the Moon rising with bonus: the boost-back landing burn, low on the horizon.

— Michael Seeley (@Mike_Seeley) February 22, 2019