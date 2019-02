Dos nuevas tormentas llegarán a Los Ángeles

Latest Preliminary Rainfall Totals Expected between Tonight – Thursday. with much of the rain occurring Tuesday night-Wednesday. NW SLO County foothills 1.5 to 2.5" with the Central Coast expecting 0.50 to 0.75". Otherwise Most areas will see less than 0.25". #LArain #CAwx pic.twitter.com/w83OlCYxlT

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 25, 2019