Impactante: La gimnasta Samantha Cerio se rompió las dos piernas en ejercicio de piso (imágenes sensibles)

La gimnasta estadounidense de 18 años Samantha Cerio asistió al torneo regional de universidades de Estados Unidos en Baton-Rouge, Louisiana representando a la Universidad de Auburn, pero nunca pensó que se trataría de su última competición.
Samantha se rompió la tibia y el peroné de ambas piernas con dislocación de ambas rodillas durante un ejercicio de piso en el que no midió su caída tras un ciclo de saltos. Samantha cayó corta en la colchoneta y con la inercia que traía, el desenlace fue terrible.
En su perfil de Instagram Samantha posteó: “La del viernes fue mi noche final como gimnasta (…) No podría estar más orgullosa de la persona en que soy gracias a la gimnasia (…) Gracias a Auburn por dejarme compartir mi pasión con ustedes y por dejarme ser parte de algo más grande que yo”.
View this post on Instagram
Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always 💙🧡