Cada tres minutos hay un terremoto en California

"Algorithms spot millions of California’s tiniest quakes in historical data": this expanded earthquake catalog will be invaluable for fault studies and many other projects. Just look at the example figure! https://t.co/QKBFLqpHQ7 and the original paper https://t.co/xgHNXpCYzM pic.twitter.com/GM7GI2DMCm

— Jascha Polet (@CPPGeophysics) April 18, 2019