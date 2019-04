La NASA registra por primera vez un terremoto en Marte

Sound on!🔊 When listening for marsquakes, our @NASAInSight spacecraft recorded audio with three distinct sounds:

💨 Noise from the Martian wind

🔴 Vibrations on the Red Planet

📷 Its robotic arm moving to take pictures

Listen in: https://t.co/QPaEmgsiVW . pic.twitter.com/7ZcC2Ig88I

— NASA (@NASA) April 23, 2019