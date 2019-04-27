Yanet García no necesita sacarse toda la ropa para seducir, y hoy lo dejó muy claro

La chica del clima de México compartió en Instagram una fotografía con la que demuestra que ella no necesita sacarse la ropa para robar suspiros en las redes sociales, aún cuando sus fanáticos amen verla en ropa interior o bikinis.
Yanet García tiene un cuerpo lleno de tantas curvas que no importa lo que se ponga, aún cubierta de pies a cabeza es capaz de hacer que las redes sociales ardan con ella, y más cuando al posar para la cámara sabe muy bien que ángulos destacar de su atractiva figura.
Esta semana la presentadora de televisión celebró en redes sociales celebró sus diez millones de seguidores, y como era de esperarse lo hizo luciendo un candente traje de baño en color negro.
THANK YOU FOR 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS 🎉 5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before… being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey ! I was so horrible my first few months and would drive home crying because I was so bad. I was determined to improve so I had my friend film me and I would upload the clips to YouTube to watch what I was doing wrong and see how I could improve. Never did I imagine someone would take my clips and make a video that would go viral! Over 500,000 followers followed me in a week and that opened up so many opportunities for me that I am forever grateful for. I continue to work hard every day on my skills with TV, and learn new things by challenging myself with Theatre and making movies. These things still scare me but my entire life I’ve worked so hard to go after my dreams and I’ve shared my journey with all of you along the way. Everything I do here is to inspire you to live happy, be kind to others, work hard and chase your dreams. Thank you for all your love and support along the way! SON LO MÁXIMO!❤ NUNCA OLVIDES, DE DONDE VIENES NI PARA DONDE VAS ☝🏻✨#NeverGiveUp
