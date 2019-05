Una mujer muere tras violento ataque por no dejarse robar el bolso en Garden Grove

A 32 yr old woman was run over and killed during a robbery this morning. The incident happened in a busy shopping center at 13900 Brookhurst. 3 suspects robbed the victim for her purse and were arrested in South LA. https://t.co/T1CxOcCLje #ggpd32 #homicide @CityGardenGrove pic.twitter.com/2TQQDqlVfw

— Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) May 9, 2019