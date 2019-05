Conductores de Uber y Lyft protestan en todo el país. Estos son los horarios del paro en Los Ángeles

WE’RE OFFICIALLY CALLING FOR A 24 HR STRIKE AT LAX ON MAY 8TH. APPS OFF FROM MIDNIGHT TO MIDNIGHT.

This will be in concert with protests in other cities in solidarity with @_drivers_united LA strike. #StrikeUberLyft #May8thLAXStrike #NationalDayOfAction pic.twitter.com/eG7iC1DNka

— Rideshare Drivers United – LA (@_drivers_united) April 20, 2019