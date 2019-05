YouKnowMe: las famosas que están compartiendo sus historias personales sobre el aborto

So PROUD of my #SweetHome #Alabama for recognizing LIFE! It’s HIGH time a state took the lead in the fight for life!

Ignore the liars. When they say the word “fetus” the lies start there… STAND STRONG, Bama!! #AlabamaAbortionBan #alabamaabortionlaw

— Dr Gina (@RealDrGina) May 15, 2019