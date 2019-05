Alcalde de Florida: Trump debe alojar a los inmigrantes en sus hoteles

I sent a letter to the acting Secretary of @DHSgov regarding the plan to transport 500 unlawful migrants per month to both #PalmBeach & #Broward county #Florida

Customs & Border Protection is being overwhelmed by an unprecedented flow of asylum seekers on our border #Sayfie pic.twitter.com/1dZBUE32XU

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 16, 2019