Andrea: La primera tormenta tropical del 2019 se podría estar formando en el Atlántico

Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the low pressure system located several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda has become a subtropical storm. NHC will initiate advisories on Subtropical Storm Andrea by 6:30 pm EDT. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/q5f8NaxFqw

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 20, 2019