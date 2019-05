Cuatro muertos en choque de alta velocidad en la autopista 710 en South Gate

#BREAKING We’ve now learned 4 people have been killed in crash on 710 NB near Firestone, car wrapped around pole after witnesses saw driver racing another vehicle. | UPDATES ON @ABC7 5am! #abc7eyewitness LIVE: https://t.co/a8eFAqjJ8p pic.twitter.com/qEF9JBOv9G

— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) May 22, 2019