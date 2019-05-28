La esposa del Chicharito, Sarah Kohan, revela lo que más odia de su embarazo

View this post on Instagram

Nearing the end of this pregnancy and I have mixed feelings about it. To be honest I have loved some aspects and hated others. I really was oblivious to how mentally tough and draining it can be growing a life inside of you – from the beginning three months where you are constantly anxious about anything happening to the baby, to the nausea, vomiting and absence of hunger I experienced well into my 7 month of pregnancy. The physical changes are tough especially as someone who loved to workout daily and feel strong (many women continue to workout during pregnancy but it was not possible for me because of how long I was sick for and then developing pelvic issues due to the weight of the baby) not complaining at all as I am so grateful to be pregnant and carrying our child but my god do I have a new respect for women and just trying to keep it real for you all as most of the time Instagram is just a highlight reel! I can’t wait to meet our little guy and see that little face and body that grew inside me for 9 months. It’s all so worth it and would do it 1000000 times over. ❤️