La esposa del Chicharito, Sarah Kohan, revela lo que más odia de su embarazo

La esposa de Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Sarah Kohan, se empezó a despedir de su embarazo con un emotivo mensaje, para empezarle a abrir las puertas al próximo nacimiento de su primer hijo, sin embargo, la modelo australiana reveló algunos detalles que no le gustaron durante estos meses de gestación.
“Casi al final de este embarazo y tengo sentimientos encontrados al respecto. Para ser honesta me han encantado algunos aspectos y he odiado otros. Realmente no me di cuenta de lo mentalmente difícil y agotador que puede ser tener una vida dentro de ti: desde los primeros tres meses en los que estás constantemente ansioso porque le pueda suceder algo al bebé, a las náuseas, vómitos y ausencia de hambre que experimenté”, relató Sarah a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
Nearing the end of this pregnancy and I have mixed feelings about it. To be honest I have loved some aspects and hated others. I really was oblivious to how mentally tough and draining it can be growing a life inside of you – from the beginning three months where you are constantly anxious about anything happening to the baby, to the nausea, vomiting and absence of hunger I experienced well into my 7 month of pregnancy. The physical changes are tough especially as someone who loved to workout daily and feel strong (many women continue to workout during pregnancy but it was not possible for me because of how long I was sick for and then developing pelvic issues due to the weight of the baby) not complaining at all as I am so grateful to be pregnant and carrying our child but my god do I have a new respect for women and just trying to keep it real for you all as most of the time Instagram is just a highlight reel! I can’t wait to meet our little guy and see that little face and body that grew inside me for 9 months. It’s all so worth it and would do it 1000000 times over. ❤️
La madre del hijo que espera el delantero mexicano del West Ham también reconoció que los cambios físicos durante el embarazo son difíciles, pues le impidió hacer ejercicio como ella estaba acostumbrada.
“Desarrollé problemas pélvicos debido al peso del bebé”, precisó la modelo.
Pese a todas las dificultades que vivió durante el embarazo, Sarah Kohan se dijo estar agradecida por estar embarazada y tener a su hijo.
“No puedo esperar a conocer a nuestro pequeño y ver esa pequeña cara y cuerpo que creció dentro de mí durante 9 meses. Todo vale la pena y lo haría 1000000 veces más. ❤️”, remató la pareja del “Chicharito” Hernández.
A lo largo de todo el proceso de gestación, Sarah Kohan publicó prácticamente a diario imágenes de todo tipo luciendo su cuerpo, incluso algunas despojada completamente de su ropa.
So proud of this handsome man!!! Thank you for always making me laugh and pretending you have an imaginary belly 😂 so many amazing things coming to you in the future from all of your hard work ❤️❤️❤️ we love you @ch14_ !!! Family picture is going to look different very soooon! 👶
