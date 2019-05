Sentencian a empresario que vendía teléfonos encriptados al cártel de Sinaloa para distribuir droga

#DEA is pleased to support the conviction of Vincent Ramos, the 1st time the US targeted a company/convicted its CEO of providing a transnational criminal org w/encrypted infrastructure to conduct drug trafficking. 9 yr sentence/$80,000,000 in proceeds forfeited @DEASANDIEGODiv https://t.co/VAjytYG9Vs

— DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) May 29, 2019