Tiroteo en concesionario de Ford dejó tres muertos en Morgan Hill

CAR DEALERSHIP SHOOTING: Authorities say a total of 3 people were shot at the Ford dealership in #MorganHill tonight after a disgruntled worker opened fire at the business. The shooter, who was fired earlier today, took his own life. No word on conditions of other victims. pic.twitter.com/ufij2WRFBj

— Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) June 26, 2019