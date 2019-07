Coca-Cola venderá su primera bebida alcohólica en la historia de la compañía

View this post on Instagram

Coca-Cola’s Japan unit said it was talking to supermarket and convenience store chains about selling its first Alcoholic Drink nationwide in Japan. Coca-Cola’s Lemon-Do is a version of beverages known in Japan as chuhai, which are often made by mixing carbonated flavored water with a distilled grain-based alcohol called shochu. . #cocacola #cocacolajapan #chuchai #shochu #lemondo #carbonated #beverages #japan