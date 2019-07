Muere boxeador argentino tras pelea; ya van dos muertes de boxeadores esta semana

Another tragedy as Hugo Santillan passes away

Unlike Maxim Dadshev, who had the great Buddy McGirt aware what was going on and with the health of his fighter in mind. Santillan had these idiots holding the guy up when he needed help

Harrowing

