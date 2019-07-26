Muere a los 33 años actriz de la serie ‘The Tudors’

View this post on Instagram

Heartbreaking. 💔😢 We were two actresses both from #boxing families, so I used to think of us as #Rocky’ and #ApolloCreed; we were driven, determined, and competitive… but instead of being rivals, we always ended up side-by-side! My first ever #audition was for a part in a feature #film, and she was the one who was eventually cast. I then became her classmate and would be in awe watching her work during our magical time at #TheFactory. And since, I was privileged to become her co-star on numerous projects. We often checked-in with eachother; “I saw your Snapchat, what are you working on?” “Hey lady, can you please record yourself saying these lines, I need your accent for an audition.” We swapped many winks and hugs through the years at seeing the other do well, accompanied by “Nice one!” or “Girl Power!” …She used to hate me impersonating her, but I thought I had her down and loved winding her up. She always laughed at me not knowing anything about life on set: “Nah lady, there are people to do that!” …and I can’t believe she won’t be there next time. Nika McGuigan was #beautiful, #special, #unique, #vibrant, and so incredibly #talented. A bright #star gone all-too-soon. My thoughts and #prayers are with her family and loved ones. A #warrior. A #fighter. A #champion. God bless, lady! x. . . “The #Oscars and the #glory may never come your way, But don’t forget, #God has #awards that He’ll hand out someday”. . #DanikaMcGuigan #NikaMcGuigan #Nika #CantCopeWontCope #CCWC #TheSecretScripture #IrishFilm #actor #actress #hero 👊