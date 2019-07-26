Muere a los 33 años actriz de la serie ‘The Tudors’

Danika ‘Nika’ McGuigan, conocida por su participación en la serie The Tudors y la película Philomena, murió a los 33 años luego de años luchando contra el cáncer que la aquejaba.
‘Nika’ pudo vencer a la leucemia de los 11 a los 13 años de edad, sin embargo el cáncer volvió a su cuerpo y dejó esta vida en las primeras horas del martes, según dio a conocer el diario Mirror.
View this post on Instagram
Heartbreaking. 💔😢 We were two actresses both from #boxing families, so I used to think of us as #Rocky’ and #ApolloCreed; we were driven, determined, and competitive… but instead of being rivals, we always ended up side-by-side! My first ever #audition was for a part in a feature #film, and she was the one who was eventually cast. I then became her classmate and would be in awe watching her work during our magical time at #TheFactory. And since, I was privileged to become her co-star on numerous projects. We often checked-in with eachother; “I saw your Snapchat, what are you working on?” “Hey lady, can you please record yourself saying these lines, I need your accent for an audition.” We swapped many winks and hugs through the years at seeing the other do well, accompanied by “Nice one!” or “Girl Power!” …She used to hate me impersonating her, but I thought I had her down and loved winding her up. She always laughed at me not knowing anything about life on set: “Nah lady, there are people to do that!” …and I can’t believe she won’t be there next time. Nika McGuigan was #beautiful, #special, #unique, #vibrant, and so incredibly #talented. A bright #star gone all-too-soon. My thoughts and #prayers are with her family and loved ones. A #warrior. A #fighter. A #champion. God bless, lady! x. . . “The #Oscars and the #glory may never come your way, But don’t forget, #God has #awards that He’ll hand out someday”. . #DanikaMcGuigan #NikaMcGuigan #Nika #CantCopeWontCope #CCWC #TheSecretScripture #IrishFilm #actor #actress #hero 👊
Su padre, el boxeador campeón del mundo en peso pluma, Barry McGuigan, dieron a conocer el fallecimiento por medio de un comunicado.
“Es con gran tristeza y corazones pesados que compartimos la noticia del fallecimiento de nuestra hermosa hija y hermana, Danika ‘Nika’ McGuigan. Después de una breve, pero valiente batalla contra el cáncer, Nika falleció pacíficamente, rodeada de su amada familia.
“Como familia, estamos devastados y pedimos privacidad completa durante este difícil periodo para permitirnos lamentarnos por nuestra Nika”, escribió la familia de la actriz irlandesa
Danika McGuigan tuvo su debut en el cine con la cinta Malicious intent (2000) de Danny Patrick, pero fue hasta 2007 que obtuvo el reconocimiento con su actuación en la serie The Tudors.
El último trabajo de ‘Nika’ en televisión fue Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope, una tragicomedia adolescente nominada a cuatro IFTA (premios al talento irlandés) y que protagonizó junto a Seána Kerslake.
Enfermo de cáncer terminal cumple su sueño de casarse y horas después muere