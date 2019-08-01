El baile más sexy que Jennifer Lopez le hizo a su novio Alex Rodriguez

El ex beisbolista presumió el inolvidable evento
El baile más sexy que Jennifer Lopez le hizo a su novio Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez y Alex Rodriguez
Foto: Captura de Instagram
Por: Redacción

Jennifer Lopez supo cómo celebrar el cumpleaños número 44 de su novio, el ex beisbolista Alex Rodriguez, y lo hizo en una fiesta en la que todos los asistentes se la pasaron súper divertidos. Tal ocasión fue grabada y posteriormente subida a Internet por el festejado.

Lo que fue la envidia de todos resultó que, en medio del festejo, la cantante le hizo un inolvidable twerking a su amado delante de todos los invitados, quienes la vitoreaban por tal hazaña gritándole “Go, JLo”, a ritmo de uno de los éxitos musicales de Jennifer.

El texto que acompañó la publicación en Instagram de Alex (quien cuenta con más de tres millones de seguidores) fue el siguiente: “Es importante para cada uno de nosotros tomarse un minuto y celebrarte a ti mismo, y no sólo en tu cumpleaños. Todos cometemos errores en nuestras vidas. Sigue hacia arriba. Sigue hacia adelante. Nunca te rindas. Los milagros suceden. Pienso en eso cada día. ¡Gracias a todos y que tengan un gran día!”.

View this post on Instagram

I had such an amazing time in London. Here are my top ten lessons learned: 1️⃣ Look right, then left, then run across that street because you’re gonna mess it up anyway. 2️⃣ There’s still an art to gracious hospitality and the British have mastered it. 3️⃣ The MLB London Series has the best rendition of “YMCA” ever. 4️⃣ The fancy red telephone booths have yet to be equipped for FaceTime. 5️⃣ “Sweet Caroline” definitely sounds better in London Stadium than Fenway. 6️⃣ When the royal flag is flown at Buckingham Palace, the Queen is in. But that doesn’t mean you can get High Tea. 7️⃣ Big Ben is not actually the clock but is instead the bell that is on the inside. 8️⃣ Queen Elizabeth meets with the Prime Minister every week. Also she is ultimate great grandma goals. 9️⃣ I cannot speak with a British accent 🔟 Britain is open for business…and baseball! 🇬🇧 🇺🇸

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

