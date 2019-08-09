¡Paren todo! Jason Momoa amenaza con no presentarse a filmar Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa amenazó con no filmar la secuela de la exitosa película Aquaman, basado en el comic del mismo nombre, como parte de su protesta contra la construcción del TMT en el volcán Mauna Kea de Hawaii, un enorme Telescopio que pondría en riesgo la flora y fauna de la región.
En Hawái las protestas se han intensificado pues construir el TMT significa desaparecer el paraje conocido como Reino de los Dioses, localizado en la cima de dicho volcán.
View this post on Instagram
FUCK THIS. And TMT is 4x bigger. Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else. Repost. This is what telescope construction looks like (Subaru Telescope, 1992). The TMT will be four times larger on unscathed land. We must protect our scared mountain from further desecration. #KuKiaiMauna #WeAreMaunaKea #TMTShutdown
“Lo siento, Warner Bros, no podemos filmar Aquaman 2. Ya que Jason fue atropellado por una excavadora tratando de detener la profanación de su tierra natal”, escribió la estrella de Hollywood en su cuenta de Instagram junto a una fotografía que ilustra la construcción de un telescopio.
View this post on Instagram
ALOHA ALWAYS WINS. I encourage all my OHANA friends and fans to show the world that we are not backing down from TMT –we are and will always be Non-violent and Aloha –so if they come at us we will stay in Peace but we will stand! The world is watching. Show me your love post picture of yourself and spread the awareness and aloha. #AlohaAlwaysWins #wearemaunakea Aloha Nui j
A pesar de sus buenas intenciones, Momoa debe cumplir los contratos que tiene con Warner para comenzar la producción de Aquaman 2. El actor espera que su influencia tenga repercusión en un tema tan importante y no pase desapercibido para el resto del mundo.
Jason Momoa no es el primer actor que se manifiesta en contra del telescopio, también Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, ya hizo su propia protesta.
View this post on Instagram
At the heart of any matter, is where the truth lies. Truth is, these people – our people – are the backbone and spirit of Hawaii and our culture. They are willing to die here to protect this very sacred land we stand on. This is not about stopping the progress of science. I’ll always be an advocate for science advancement, but not at the expense of human beings who are hurting. When we lead with empathy, we make progress thru humanity. I remain optimistic our leaders will do right by the people. Because in the end, that’s really the only thing that matters – people. #MaunaKea
La foto de Emilia Clarke y Jason Momoa que deleitó a los fans de Game of Thrones