¡Paren todo! Jason Momoa amenaza con no presentarse a filmar Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa se manifestó en contra de la construcción de un telescopio que supondría un riesgo para la fauna y flora del volcán Mauna Kea
Jason Momoa.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Jason Momoa amenazó con no filmar la secuela de la exitosa película Aquaman, basado en el comic del mismo nombre, como parte de su protesta contra la construcción del TMT en el volcán Mauna Kea de Hawaii, un enorme Telescopio que pondría en riesgo la flora y fauna de la región.

En Hawái las protestas se han intensificado pues construir el TMT significa desaparecer el paraje conocido como Reino de los Dioses, localizado en la cima de dicho volcán.

“Lo siento, Warner Bros, no podemos filmar Aquaman 2. Ya que Jason fue atropellado por una excavadora tratando de detener la profanación de su tierra natal”, escribió la estrella de Hollywood en su cuenta de Instagram junto a una fotografía que ilustra la construcción de un telescopio.

ALOHA ALWAYS WINS. I encourage all my OHANA friends and fans to show the world that we are not backing down from TMT –we are and will always be Non-violent and Aloha –so if they come at us we will stay in Peace but we will stand! The world is watching. Show me your love post picture of yourself and spread the awareness and aloha. #AlohaAlwaysWins #wearemaunakea Aloha Nui j

A pesar de sus buenas intenciones, Momoa debe cumplir los contratos que tiene con Warner para comenzar la producción de Aquaman 2. El actor espera que su influencia tenga repercusión en un tema tan importante y no pase desapercibido para el resto del mundo.

Jason Momoa no es el primer actor que se manifiesta en contra del telescopio, también Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, ya hizo su propia protesta.

