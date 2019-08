La adolescente latina que ganó el concurso de doodles de Google en EE.UU. con un dibujo dedicado a su mamá

“When I grow up, I hope to care for my mom as much as she cared for me," says high school senior Arantza Peña Popo, the 2019 US #DoodleForGoogle winner.

Her #GoogleDoodle, on the Google homepage today, is entitled: "Once you get it, give it back" 🎨

