Buscan a joven hispano por tiroteo fatal en el que murió su hermanita en Lancaster

#Wanted #LASD Needs your help Locating the suspect responsible for killing his juvenile sister #Lancaster

Suspect Eddie Alvirez is describe as a Male, Hispanic, 18 years-old, black hair, brown eyes, 5'04", and 110lbs and is known to frequent #Lancaster.https://t.co/jGsb8yZ1js pic.twitter.com/8tA0FQIeqX

— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 14, 2019