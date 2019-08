Tragedia en Austin: Muere en trágico accidente Cedric Benson, ex estrella de la NFL

Before he was a Longhorn legend, Cedric Benson was one of the best high school football players Texas had ever seen. ⁣

🔺15 TDs in Championship games⁣

🔺3 rings⁣

🔺8,423 rushing yards⁣

🔺51 TDs in ONE season⁣

Rest In Peace to a baller. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xFH77cn6pN

— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 18, 2019