Profesora recibe disparo fatal mientras estaba con su hijo y novio en San Bernardino

Nancy Magaña, 24 was shot at a park in San Bernardino while sitting next to her boyfriend and 5-yr-old son. Police are looking for the shooter. Magaña had just completed her 2nd week at her first teaching job. She taught math at Del Vallejo Middle School.https://t.co/6l0jSgnsbt

— Jonah Valdez (@Jonahmv) August 18, 2019