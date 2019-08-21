Fotos: Sela Vave, la chica de 21 años que sería la nueva novia de Jamie Foxx

Al parecer el actor ya se olvidó de Katie Holmes
Jamie Foxx y Sela Vave.
Foto: Grosby Group
Por: Agencia Reforma

El nuevo supuesto amor de Jamie Foxx se llama Sela Vave y tiene 21 años.

Según fuentes, Katie Holmes, con quien el actor sostenía una relación desde hace seis años, fue quien puso fin al noviazgo, que se había mantenido a través de la distancia, ya que ella vive en Nueva York y él en Los Ángeles.

Pero Sela llegó muy rápido al corazón de Jamie, de 51 años de edad; al parecer están saliendo desde el pasado mes de junio.

¡Estoy muy agradecida con este hombre! Muchas gracias @iamjamiefoxx por todo lo que haces y por creer en mí“, posteó la joven en una imagen donde aparecen en un bote.

Sela, quien es actriz y modelo, posee ojos verdes y delineada figura, se ha mostrado un tanto sorprendida por el cambio de vida que ha experimentado luego de salir con el actor de Hollywood.

¡Ese momento cuando te das cuenta de que estás en el escenario con @bep @rundmc @iamjamiefoxx y tantos otros íconos mientras @bonjovi está cantando“, señaló en Instagram.

A finales de julio, Sela y Jamie hicieron un programa de radio juntos.

“Tuve la increíble oportunidad de estar en el aire @ power_106 y hablar con @justin_credible @iamjamiefoxx @daveophilly y @jyoungmdk. Es una gran bendición estar rodeado de y aprender de algunos de los mejores en el negocio”, dijo.

También en julio fueron vistos en Disneyland junto con familiares y amigos, según informó el Daily Mail.

