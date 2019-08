Revelan fotos espías de la primera SUV eléctrica de Ford con diseño de Mustang

View this post on Instagram

▪️These spy photos give us our first look at the upcoming Ford Mach E electric crossover in the flesh. ▪️While we can't see much through the heavy camouflage, we can see glimpses at the Mustang-inspired front end. ▪️The Mach E will debut sometime in 2020, likely as a 2021 model. ▪️Offers 300 miles of driving range ▪️Ford claims that this new model will be relatively affordable, so we expect a starting price of around $40,000.