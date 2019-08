Houston: Balean a hombre y lo dejan tirado sobre la carretera en aparente caso de ira al volante

Cy-Fair FD crews respond to a shooting in the roadway on SH-6/ Forest Trails Dr. early Tues. 8/27@hcsotexas deputies started CPR on a patient found w/ a gun shot wound. The patient was transported by EMS in critical condition.

Photo: Lt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ @CFVFD #hounews pic.twitter.com/YRoyytXEpY

— Cy-Fair VFD (@CFVFD) August 27, 2019