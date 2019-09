Alquila por $27 en Airbnb una habitación en Nueva York y se lleva desagradable sorpresa

#PressPlay ▶️ CHILE‼️ THE.FILTH.😳🤢

Sis paid $15 a night for this #Airbnb and it was a CLOSET, the sheets weren’t washed and there was no outlet!!!

What would y’all have done?!🤔👀 (🎥: zoe_93) pic.twitter.com/WOurtHheNu

— Power 106 (@Power106LA) August 30, 2019