Demi Lovato lo vuelve a hacer: sube una foto en microbikini, sin Photoshop

Demi Lovato publicó una foto en su cuenta de Instagram presumiendo sus increíbles curvas, en un microbikini de animal print con vivos verdes neón, que ha hecho que sus seguidores enloquezcan.
En la imagen se le ve un cuerpo curvilíneo y firme, pero lo mejor de todo es que la artista presume que la fotografía no tiene Photoshop, y sus fans aprobaron mucho que se mostró como una mujer segura de sí misma.
Idk what to caption this.. reality is I’m sitting at the gym post jiu jitsu feeling high on life and drinking my post workout shake. I’m sweaty and not looking this glamorous right now but fuck I feel awesome and posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me. Any size, any shape, any gender. I have security but in the moments I’m alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker and hope everyone finds something they become as passionate about as I feel about jiu jitsu. #BJJ #BlueBelt #HowDidThisEndUpBeingAboutBJJ 💙
Tanto con esta foto como con la anterior que publicó, donde dejaba ver su celulitis, Demi está contribuyendo mucho a que sus fans y las mujeres en general acepten y amen sus cuerpos como son, con cualquier tipo de imperfecciones.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
