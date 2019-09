Reportan 2 muertos en las inundaciones causadas por Imelda en Texas

THIS IS CRAZY: Normally a 4-lane highway. Not today.

Everyone going southbound on 59 forced to form a single file line – the left shoulder is the only part that isn’t flooded!

Traffic crawling!

AVOID 59S NEAR NEW CANEY!!#Imelda #Texas #flooding https://t.co/UD7dvMlA5A pic.twitter.com/xoHdGkZg0w

