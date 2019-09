La mamá de Becky G cambió de look, y luce más bella que su hija

View this post on Instagram

The Foundation to anything and everything…..Mi Familia ! My world, Soldiers of life 🙏🏻😘 The biggest blessing in life, but also our biggest responsibility. Our passion and our hopes and dreams. A support system all around. I Ride with them any day because I know they got me and I got them. #makingnewmemories #priorities #familia #family #everything ♥️🙏🏻😘