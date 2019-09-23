Murió chef cubano-americano Carl Ruiz a los 44 años

El mundo de la cocina está de luto tras la muerte repentina de Carl Ruiz, chef cubano-americano de Nueva Jersey que alcanzó fama en todos Estados Unidos tras su paso por Food Network. Ruiz, de 44 años, murió supuestamente de un ataque al corazón el sábado cuando estaba en Baltimore.
Compañeros y amigos expresaron en redes sociales su sorpresa y tristeza por la muerte de “Carlito”, como le conocían en el restaurante La Cubana que el chef había abierto este mismo año en el área del Meatpacking de la ciudad de Nueva York. [Lee nuestra entrevista con Carl Ruiz del 3 de julio sobre La Cubana].
View this post on Instagram
On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz. No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother. Beyond his immense culinary talent, Carl's larger-than-life personality never failed to entertain, enlighten, and uplift every person he encountered along his #Ruizing adventures. His fierce intellect and infectious humor knew no bounds. He was a mighty force of down home Cuban cuisine, and lived life to the fullest, just as he cooked—with “dancing always” as the most important ingredient. Here at La Cubana, Carl paid proud tribute to his Cuban roots each night, and it is here that Carl's legacy, undeniable spirit and passion for his culture will live on. We hope we make you proud, Carlito. . To honor the work you loved so much Chef, La Cubana will continue your work in establishing The Carl Ruiz Scholarship Foundation for aspiring chefs. . We love you! You are already missed. Rest easy 🙏🏽
“Tengo el corazón roto porque mi amigo chef Carl Ruiz se ha ido. No tengo palabras para describir lo gran amigo que era para mí y mi familia. Su capacidad para hacerme reír y sonreír en cualquier circunstancia sólo se veía opacada por su talento como chef”, posteó en Twitter Guy Fieri, con quien Ruiz coincidió en Food Network durante el paso del cubano-americano por los shows “Guy’s Grocery Games” y “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen”.
Jet Tila, otro ‘celebrity chef’, también lamentó el fallecimiento de Ruiz.