Bomberos lucharon contra incendio en bodega de Santa Ana

More than 50 firefighters are making progress on a 3rd alarm fire of a commercial structure at 1951 E Carnegie Ave in Santa Ana. Fire was reported at 5:11am. Flames were coming through the roof when first crews arrived. The blaze has been contained to original unit. No injuries pic.twitter.com/j1tIiaQhIN

— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) September 25, 2019