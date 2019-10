Posible intento de suicidio en metro de Los Ángeles

#TrappedVehicle; INC#0700; 11:56AM; 534 W Pico Bl; https://t.co/jEcwa1jo4B; #Downtown; One person trapped under Blueline train. Condition unknown at this time. LAPD Inc#2386; FS 10; Batt 1; #CentralBureau; Council District 14; … https://t.co/7zrt5Kv4ww

— LAFD (@LAFD) October 2, 2019