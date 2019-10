Película “Joker” creó un ícono turístico y de Halloween en El Bronx: las escaleras del baile siniestro

It’s really called the Joker Stairs on google now (I just searched it).

Please, if you’re reading this and you’re not from around here (or ever been to the Bronx, Yankee stadium does not count) PLEASE DO NOT COME HERE.

Thanks,

Bronx Resident pic.twitter.com/s5u9gVPtyM

— Maybe: Candy (@_cvndy) October 15, 2019