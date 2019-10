Trump publica foto falsa de un perro militar y desata la furia en Twitter

So apparently Trump, aka THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, shared a photoshopped picture of him giving a medal to a "hero dog." The original photo was of army vet James McCloughan.

So glad to see our president is spending his time wisely. 👌🏼

— Femestella (@femestella) October 31, 2019