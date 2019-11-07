Rita Ora vuelve a causar polémica, y lleva a los extremos la moda sin sostén

Además de ser muy exitosa como cantante, Rita Ora es conocida por lucir sexys atuendos; sin embargo, ha causado sensación por unas fotografías publicadas en Instagram que la muestran saliendo de una camioneta.
View this post on Instagram
Why I haven’t posted these from this summer I’ll never know! I’m on a 16 hour flight from Dubai to La and I’ve gone through my photos and thought I have to share how beautiful Aman Zoe in Greece is. I had the best time and I am so blessed to have people around me that are so pure and kind. Nothing better then a do nothing holiday….well not entirely true I had to stop by Berlin to perform at Lollapalooza but went straight back to this heavenly villa. Thank you all at @aman and @bodrumedition for always looking after me! Swipe for some fun memories and dumb videos.
En las imágenes, Rita luce ropa de color negro, lentes oscuros y una gorra, pero lo que llamó la atención fue el body que usaba, el cual dejaba ver que no traía ropa interior.
Hace algunos días la cantante también mostró el elaborado vestido que usó para el Halloween, con el cual posó tan sexy como siempre. El más reciente sencillo de Rita Ora, “Ritual” (en el que compartió créditos con Jonas Blue y Tiësto), fue uno de los temas más escuchados en el verano.
Natti Natasha presume increíble retaguardia en el gimnasio
Éste es el vestido que enamoró a Belinda, Becky G y Kendall Jenner