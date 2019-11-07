Rita Ora vuelve a causar polémica, y lleva a los extremos la moda sin sostén

La cantante lució muy sexy en un atuendo color negro
Rita Ora vuelve a causar polémica, y lleva a los extremos la moda sin sostén
Rita Ora
Foto: Valery Hache / AFP via Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Además de ser muy exitosa como cantante, Rita Ora es conocida por lucir sexys atuendos; sin embargo, ha causado sensación por unas fotografías publicadas en Instagram que la muestran saliendo de una camioneta.

Take me back. 📸 @ronanpark

En las imágenes, Rita luce ropa de color negro, lentes oscuros y una gorra, pero lo que llamó la atención fue el body que usaba, el cual dejaba ver que no traía ropa interior.

Queen🖤🕊 #ritaora @ritaora

Hace algunos días la cantante también mostró el elaborado vestido que usó para el Halloween, con el cual posó tan sexy como siempre. El más reciente sencillo de Rita Ora, “Ritual” (en el que compartió créditos con Jonas Blue y Tiësto), fue uno de los temas más escuchados en el verano.

T-shirt slogan of the weekend….Carry me gently I’m a superstar.

